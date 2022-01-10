Medtronic is acquiring Affera Inc., a medical technology company focused on treating cardiac arrhythmias.

Terms of the deal, announced Monday morning, were not disclosed. Medtronic, which has its operational headquarters in Fridley, declined to provide further financial details, including the sale price.

Boston area-based Affera makes cardiac mapping and navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies.

Medtronic has been an investor in Affera and already holds a 3% share in the company. A Medtronic spokeswoman said that the company invested in the Affera less than a year ago.

The deal is not expected to close until the first half of Medtronic's fiscal year 2023, which begins May 1.

Affera's products are not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or available for commercial use. The company recently celebrated the first patient to be treated with the technology in New York. Last month, Affera announced — with the FDA's approval — that it was starting a randomized trial of its device, Sphere PerAF, for treating persistent atrial fibrillation.

"This acquisition directly aligns with our vision of delivering novel solutions to address the rapidly growing demands for cardiac arrhythmia treatment," said Doron Harlev, founder and chief executive officer of Affera, in a news release. "We are excited to focus on the integration of our technology with Medtronic and are confident that together we can increase patient access to ablation therapies."

Medtronic's stock was down 1 percent in early morning trading.