Medtronic is expanding its diabetes business with a $738 million deal to acquire a South Korea-based maker of a wearable insulin patch.

The deal to buy EOFlow Co. is expected to close in the second half of the year, Medtronic said on Thursday.

The company makes EOPatch, a tubeless, wearable and disposable insulin patch that is approved for use in Europe, South Korea, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates but not yet in the United States.

"Our goal is to simplify diabetes management and deliver the well-established benefits of automated insulin delivery to our customers in the ways they want and need," said Que Dallara, president of Medtronic Diabetes, in a statement.

The company, which is based in Dublin but run from Fridley, plans to market it alongside current options.

EOPatch is marketed in Europe, South Korea, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates but does not have U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for sale in the U.S.

Medtronic announced the deal at the same time it reported its quarterly financial results.

Net income was down 20% to $1.2 billion, or 88 cents a share, for its fourth quarter ended April 28. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.57 were a penny above Wall Street expectations.

Medtronic reported a revenue bump of 6% to $8.5 billion for the quarter, topping consensus estimates of $8.25 billion.

The company stock was down 4.4% in pre-market trading.

Medtronic said in its earnings release that it continues internal cost controls. It started global layoffs in April but has not provided specific numbers about the job cuts, which will continue over the next few months.



