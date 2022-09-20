Medtronic began alerting patients Tuesday of a technological weakness in its MiniMed 600 Series insulin pumps that makes it vulnerable to hacking, the latest in a series of problems for the device and the company's diabetes business.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement about the potential cybersecurity risk and Medtronic sent out instructions for fixing the problem in an urgent medical device correction notice. This type of notice meets the agency's definition of a recall, but doesn't require patients return or stop using the product.

If a person gained unauthorized access to one of the pumps, they could tamper with the pump's delivery of insulin. To exploit the weakness of the device, a person would need to be in close physical proximity to a patient while the pump is being paired wirelessly to other system components, such as the blood glucose meter.

Medtronic said it is not possible for someone to gain unauthorized pump access through the internet.

The issue was discovered during internal testing, but Medtronic nor the FDA is not aware of any instances when unauthorized access occurred.

The diabetes division, Medtronic's smallest business, has faced a string of recent setbacks. Last December, the FDA issued a warning letter to Medtronic over how the diabetes division had handled complaints, assessed product risks and dealt with recalls.

In an earnings call last month, Medtronic chief executive Geoff Martha said the company has "completed more than 90% of the actions we committed to the FDA" in response to the warning letter.

Medtronic spokeswoman Pamela Reese said the company's latest notification about the pumps is unrelated to any issues raised last year's warning letter.

The company began notifying U.S. patients on Tuesday and would soon reach out to those in other countries, she said. Medtronic could not provide the total number of devices affected by the latest recall.

In October 2021, Medtronic expanded a previous recall of its 600 Series insulin pumps to replace any devices with a clear retainer ring that could potential cause delivery of incorrect insulin doses. The new pumps all feature updated black retainer rings.

Medtronic had first disclosed the retainer ring issue in November 2019, but did not offer replacement pumps at that time. Instead, the company initially advised patients to examine their pumps for any retainer ring damage and contact the company if the ring was loose, damaged or missing.