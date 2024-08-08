Medical leaders Medtronic and Abbott are collaborating on diabetes care in a new partnership that will combine technologies to expand options for patients.
Medtronic is known for insulin pumps with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving its latest generation, the MiniMed 780G device, last year. Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre has become the world’s most popular continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with more than 6 million users globally. Insulin pumps constantly deliver insulin eliminating the need for multiple daily injections. A CGM tracks a patient’s blood sugar level and can indicate if changes in diet or medication are needed. The devices can be integrated.
Under the partnership, which was announced Wednesday, Abbott will make a continuous glucose monitor that will exclusively work with Medtronic devices. The new device will be based on Abbott’s Libre technology but will not carry the Libre brand. Abbott will develop the new CGM which will be sold by Medtronic.
The combination of the Medtronic and Abbott devices will allow automatic adjustments of insulin to keep a patient’s glucose in range. Que Dallara,president of Medtronic’s Diabetes Operating Unit, said that this will help simplify diabetes management for patients.
Analysts were upbeat about the deal bringing the medical device competitors together and see it as shoring up a soft spot in Medtronic’s diabetes business.
“Medtronic’s CGM has always been the weak link for the company’s [diabetes] platform, and an integration with Abbott’s leading CGM technology should help support new patient growth,” wrote Robbie Marcus, an analyst with J.P. Morgan, of the new combination.