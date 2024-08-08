Medtronic is known for insulin pumps with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving its latest generation, the MiniMed 780G device, last year. Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre has become the world’s most popular continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with more than 6 million users globally. Insulin pumps constantly deliver insulin eliminating the need for multiple daily injections. A CGM tracks a patient’s blood sugar level and can indicate if changes in diet or medication are needed. The devices can be integrated.