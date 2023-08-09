Tony McGarvey won a special election Tuesday and will represent the city's West District on the City Council.

McGarvey, 55, defeated challenger Daniel Goba to fill the seat vacated by Susan Pha, who was elected to the state Senate in the 2022 election. Her City Council seat has been vacant since January.

McGarvey is an Osseo High School graduate, a U.S. Army veteran and a 17-year resident of Brooklyn Park.

He ran on a platform to address affordable housing, the city's hard water problem, redevelopment of the Hwy. 252 corridor and the proposed Metro Blue Line extension.

"Join me in building a healthy and inclusive economy, making Brooklyn Park a city that "works." he said in campaign materials.

McGarvey received 351 and Goba got 78 votes. McGarvey will complete Pha's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.