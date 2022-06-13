Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a new discipline grid for the city's Police Department Monday he says will make it "incredibly clear" how officers will be punished if they break policy.

The updated discipline matrix creates a new category for "E-level" violations, which will result in automatic termination. These include officers violating the city's anti-discrimination policy, using biased language, making false statements, recklessly using firearms, using unnecessary force, failing to report force and maliciously searching or arresting someone.

The matrix similarly lists penalties for lower violations, all the way down to "A-level," which will lead to "non-disciplinary corrective action," such as coaching or mentoring. A-level infractions include uniform violations, failure to appear in court for the first time and others that amount to "an isolated incident" that "may have a minimal negative impact on operations or professional image of the Minneapolis Police Department."

Committing a B-level infraction, such as skipping a training course or using "minor coarse, profane, discourteous, or insolent language," could lead to a letter of reprimand and 10 to 40 hours of suspension. Improperly handling evidence or personal property taken from a person who is in the custody amounts to a C-level violation, punishable by 40 to 160 hours of suspension. An officer showing up to work intoxicated — a D-level violation — could mean a demotion and 160 to 300 hours of suspension.

In a news conference alongside interim Chief Amelia Huffman, Frey said his administration last updated the discipline matrix in 2018, but that version "basically looks like the Da Vinci Code or something you've got to crack." He said the new model will need bring more clarity to the officers and public, and ensure the city lives up to its promise to "hold officers accountable who need to be held accountable."

Frey said the new grid also takes more consideration to the harm or risk of harm a police officer's infraction causes to the safety of a community member, officer, the public or community trust and to the professional reputation of the department and its relationships.

Discipline has come to the forefront of discussions of policing in Minneapolis in recent years. The city has dealt with most sustained complaints against officers through coaching, a secretive process critics say amounts to a legal loophole to keep allegations against officers out of the public eye.

Frey and a majority of City Council members campaigned on promises to improve accountability for police, and they faced criticism for not adding more to the police contract negotiated this year to address weaknesses in the disciplinary system.

Frey crafted the new matrix with input from Minneapolis police and the union "using research and similar matrices from several other police agencies," according to a news release from his office.

The new matrix went into effect June 1.

Staff reporter Liz Navratil contributed to this report.