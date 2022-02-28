Mayo Clinic's operating income rose 66% in 2021 as its doctors, nurses and staff treated a record number of people.

Mayo saw more than 1.4 million patients from every state and 139 countries last year. That's up from 1.3 million in 2020,, according to the clinic's annual financial release on Monday.

Philanthropy raised about $1 billion, which was comparable to the previous year, while investment income far exceeded historic averages.

"Mayo Clinic staff have persevered heroically through more than two years of the pandemic and provided the highest-quality care for the historic number of patients who have trusted us with their health care," Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, the clinic's chief executive, said in a statement.

Mayo saw revenue of $15.73 billion in 2021 while incurring $14.52 billion in expenses, leaving operating income of about $1.21 billion, up from $728 million in 2020.

Revenue growth of about 14% was a substantial rebound from 2020, when the initial shut-down of non-emergency health care across the country with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic cut the clinic's revenue growth rate to just 1.5%.

"Expenses grew by 11% year over year, due in large part to pandemic-related expenses and increased clinical volumes," Mayo said in a news release.

The weekly average for hospital census averaged more than 2,100 patients, up about 8% compared with 2020. Hospital occupancy averaged nearly 92%, which the clinic said was significantly higher than before the pandemic in 2019.

The clinic cared for more than 160,000 patients with COVID-19 during 2021 and tested more than 1.1 million people for the pandemic virus. Mayo staff administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines, the clinic says, and more than 19,000 infusions of monoclonal antibodies to treat the disease.

