Mayo Clinic announced Monday a guaranteed minimum wage increase of 4% for workers this year, up from increases of at least 2% previously announced in January.

The clinic attributed the change to record-setting rates of inflation, which have been particularly high in Mayo's home town of Rochester as well as other regional centers beyond the Twin Cities.

With operations in Minnesota and four other states, the nonprofit group employs more than 70,000 people overall.

"With inflation at the highest rate in years, it may disproportionally affect the lives of our staff members at the lower end of the pay scale," the clinic said in a statement. "We thank our staff for their contributions to Mayo and their commitment to each other and our values."

Across the U.S., the consumer price index in December hit 7%, which was the highest level since 1982. Data for November showed the Twin Cities with an inflation rate of 6.9%.

In an analysis of smaller markets, Moody's Analytics found inflation rates during the last months of 2021 were above 8% in Rochester, St. Cloud, Mankato, Fargo, N.D. and La Crosse, Wis. Duluth was just below that level.

At Mayo, wage increases are effective March 16. Staff who would have received less than 4% under the previous pay formula, or would not have received an increase because they were at or over the top of their pay range, will now receive 4% increases, the clinic says.

Staff members whose increases would have exceeded 4% under the previous formula still will receive the higher value.

In addition, the clinic says that workers who earn less than $21 per hour will receive an additional stipend for hours worked from March 16 through Nov. 22.

"Throughout the pandemic, our staff has provided outstanding care for our patients, and delivered significant discretionary effort as we experienced historic numbers of patients who needed our care," Mayo said.