Max Kepler was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Twins before today's game (1:10 p.m., FSN) against Cleveland at Target Field.

The right fielder, hitting .220 with seven home runs, missed nine games because of a left adductor strain.

Rookie Brent Rooker, who broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch in Saturday's victory, goes on the injured list. Rooker hit .316 with one home run in seven games for the Twins.

By the way, MLB still hasn't finalized its playoff plan. Twins player rep Taylor Rogers said Sunday that players still haven't agreed to the bubble idea, which he said was "last minute."

Kepler will lead off for the Twins today against Cleveland rookie Triston McKenzie, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Michael Pineda pitches for the Twins.

Lineups:

CLEVELAND

Francisco Lindor, SS

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Tyler Naquin, RF

Josh Naylor, LF

Sandy Leon, C

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Lamonte Wade Jr., CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler portrait by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune