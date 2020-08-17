There was a little tension when the Twins-Royals game ended Sunday afternoon on a Sergio Romo strikeout of Jorge Soler. The Kansas City dugout was a bit irked a home plate umpire John Bacon but also clearly irritated by Romo, who animatedly signaled strike on a couple of occasions and yelled at them as he finished his three-strikeout, one-inning save in the Twins' 4-2 victory.

The Kansas City Star reported Romo yelled "keep talking" at the Royals dugout. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said, "We can't take the emotion out of it -- either side -- but it's got to be under control, too. I think that was the frustration -- (when) the umpires see that stuff, they need to jump on it and get it figured out and cancel it before it gets out of hand, or else it'll get out of hand."

"A little taunting to our side and the boys didn't like it a whole lot."

So the stage is set as the teams are back for the finale of a four-game series tonight (7:10 p.m., FSN) with "opener" Matt Wisler (0-1, 1.80 ERA) pitching for the Twins against lefthander Kris Bubic (0-2, 5.40).

ROYALS

Whit Merrifield, CF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Salvador Perez, C

Jorge Soler, DH

Hunter Dozier, RF

Ryan McBroom, 1B

Maikel Franco, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B