Matt McCollister, the architect of South St. Paul's recent rise in boys' basketball, resigned Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
McCollister, who was a practicing attorney as well as a basketball coach at the time, admitted to participating in a scheme to defraud insurance companies with false health care claims in 2016 and 2017.
As head coach, McCollister helped South St. Paul develop into one of the top teams in Class 3A. The Packers are 11-0 this season and have 30 victories in their past 32 games over two seasons. McCollister became head coach in 2019.
South St. Paul assistant coach Darren Edwards will take over as head coach.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 19 Texas Tech taking down top 10s with senior transfers
Adonis Arms, Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams and Davion Warren are all seniors who played for smaller programs last season.
High Schools
South St. Paul boys' basketball coach resigns after pleading guilty to fraud charges
Matt McCollister coached the Packers to a perfect record this season and to 30 wins in their past 32 games.
Sports
AP source: Panthers talk to Kubiak, Groh about OC vacancy
The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Sports
Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
Novak Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an "error of judgment" in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sports
Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith practicing, eyes playoff return
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith is practicing again, raising hopes the 2020 Pro Bowl selection could return for the playoffs after missing nearly the entire regular season.