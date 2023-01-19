RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wild are making defenseman Matt Dumba a healthy scratch on Thursday when the team's road trip continues at Carolina.

This will be the first game Dumba has missed all season. He has four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 43 games. Alex Goligoski will take Dumba's spot alongside Jonas Brodin. Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net.

"It's a hockey decision," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We had a real good meeting this morning. I won't get into specifics, but he knows why he's sitting out tonight."

Evason made it clear this decision was based on Dumba's performance.

In the team's previous game on Tuesday, a 4-2 win at Washington, Dumba was on the ice for the Capitals' first goal. He also picked up an assist on Brodin's game-tying goal.

"Whenever you sit somebody out, there's a reason, right?" Evason said. "There's play that we feel warrants that a guy needs to not play in a hockey game and that's it."

Dumba said he was "pretty surprised" by the decision and felt his game has been "really good."

Getting sidelined comes while trade speculation continues to build around the Wild alternate captain.

With Dumba in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract, he could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline. Even if he does stay put, he could be nearing the end of his Wild tenure with the team facing a tight budget in the offseason.

"It's hard," Dumba said about the situation. "Try not to listen to anything. Still, it gets back to you one way or another. It's just life."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy-Frederick Gaudreau-Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

2: Goals last game for captain Jared Spurgeon to tie Pierre-Marc Bouchard for eighth in franchise history at 106.

2: Goals for Frederick Gaudreau during his three-game point streak.

4-0-2: Record for the Wild over their past six road games.

11-3-3: Performance by the Wild in their last 17 games vs. Carolina.

99: Career goals for Kirill Kaprizov.

Team stats, win probability and betting info

About the Hurricanes

Carolina has been idle since Sunday when the Hurricanes fell 4-3 to the Canucks in a shootout. Overall, the Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division at 27-9-8. On home ice, they're 13-5-2. They lost to the Wild 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 19 at Xcel Energy Center. Center Sebastain Aho had Carolina's lone goal that game.