RALEIGH, N.C. — What ignited the Wild also extinguished them.

After the power play delivered a lead on the heels of a penalty-filled start, the same unit dropped the team into a two-goal hole that festered into a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena that snapped the Wild's three-game win streak.

A shorthanded tally from Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen at 17 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period was the difference.

"No question that goal hurt us," Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Earlier that period, at 7:11, Kirill Kaprizov scored on the power play when he pounced on a Mats Zuccarello rebound.

The goal was Kaprizov's team-leading 26th and the 100th of his NHL career in his 180th game, making him the third-fastest among active players to reach that milestone; only Patrik Laine (179) and Alex Ovechkin (167) were quicker.

Since he arrived in the league two years ago, only Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ovechkin have more goals. Kaprizov is the 10th player in Wild history to register 100 career goals.

His finish was also a much-needed response to an uneven first by the Wild, a period in which the team was on the penalty kill three times. Ryan Hartman also received a 10-minute misconduct.

Although Carolina didn't convert on any of those looks, the Hurricanes put five shots on net and had control for much of the period.

That momentum switched sides after Kaprizov scored, but three straight goals by Carolina flipped the script.

The first came at 9:07 of the second when Brent Burns walked in for a backhander that eluded Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was missing his stick.

Next came a power play marker from Lakeville's Brady Skjei at 13:33, a shot from inside the right point that got around Fleury and a Stefan Noesen screen in front of the net.

Then the turning point arrived, a rising shot from Teravainen during a shorthanded 3-on-2 rush for the Hurricanes; just seconds earlier, they broke out for a 3-on-1 rush against the Wild power play and goaltender Frederick Andersen stopped two shots from Joel Eriksson Ek.

"It was a good shot," Fleury said. "But still, I want to make that save and keep us in the game."

The exclamation points showed up in the third period.

Carolina added to their advantage when Jalen Chatfield capitalized from the deep slot at 2:13. The Wild challenged the play to see if Fleury was interfered with while Martin Necas was in front alongside the Wild's Frederick Gaudreau. But the ensuing video review confirmed the goal, and the Wild were dinged with a delay-of-game penalty.

"The explanation we got is that it was coincidental in the white paint," Evason said. "I don't understand because we watched him skate through the blue paint and take his stick out, and [Fleury's] got no chance of making a save."

Soon after the Wild were whistled for another minor, and that's when Carolina tacked on a fifth goal off a shot by Necas that made a beeline for an empty net at 5:27 before Fleury could slide over in time. The Hurricanes ended up going 2-for-7 on the power play. Necas, Chatfield and Skjei each totaled a goal and assist, while Andrei Svechnikov assisted on two goals.

At 7:21, Matt Boldy ended his 11-game goalless drought after he got behind Burns and Jaccob Slavin to slide a backhander by Andersen, who totaled 29 saves for Carolina. Fleury racked up 24.

As for the Wild power play, they finished 1-for-4, with their last chance a five-minute opportunity after Svechnikov was assessed a cross-checking major. They tested Andersen seven times during that extended look, but he denied every shot.

"It was a frustrating night," Evason said. "But end of the day, we can't take that many penalties."