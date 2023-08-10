Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I believe in the dignity of every single human life — from conception until natural death. It doesn't matter their race, religion, ZIP code, sexual orientation, physical and mental disabilities, or the circumstances in which that person was conceived — every human being should be afforded this inalienable right profoundly stated in the Declaration of Independence.

I am pro-life.

Abortion exists. As a pro-life advocate, I'm less concerned about the law (although this is important because laws shape culture, and vice versa), and more focused on helping create a system where unexpectedly pregnant women are respected and supported.

Folks on the other side of this issue call themselves "pro-choice" — but are they? I'm not here to find flaws in the logic of their position, but rather to call out their hypocrisy.

It seems like all I hear about the pro-choice side talk about is abortion. Taxpayer-funded abortion. On demand. No restrictions. No parental notification if a minor wants to have an abortion. Chemical abortion. Abortion at any time during a pregnancy, up until the moment of birth. And if a baby is born alive during a botched abortion, that baby should be left to die (five instances in Minnesota in 2022).

One of the things I don't ever hear the pro-choice folks talk about are the risks and harm of abortion. Abortion wounds women physically, emotionally and spiritually. I find it compelling that a large number of the leaders of the pro-life movement are women who have had abortions themselves. The fact that these heroes have dedicated their lives to trying to prevent other women from making this same mistake is a powerful testimony, and it speaks to just how deep these wounds run.

Does the pro-choice crowd ever talk about adoption? It is estimated that 1 million to 2 million couples in the U.S. want to adopt, yet only about 18,000 children are placed per year (source: AmericanAdoptions.com). Adoption is an unbelievably selfless act of love by the birth mother, and an answered prayer for the adoptive couple. Why doesn't the pro-choice movement talk about making the adoption process more streamlined and affordable? Why don't they ever talk about this as a choice?

I have spoken at hundreds of fundraisers across the country for pregnancy resource centers (known as PRCs). Contrary to what U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota tweeted on July 14, 2022, these centers are not a "sham" — they help women and families in need with prenatal and postnatal care, parenting classes, material assistance, counseling and other services — always free of charge. Last year, more than 100,000 Minnesotans visited these centers to receive help. The next time I meet someone at one of these events who identifies as pro-choice will be the first. If "pro-choicers" are all about choice, why don't they support these centers that help women in need who want to choose life for their baby?

This past legislative session in Minnesota we saw a historic increase of $18 billion to our state budget, bringing the total budget to $71 billion. All sorts of new spending was approved. But do you know what was cut? The $3.5 million Positive Alternatives grant, which helped support the 90 PRCs in Minnesota. This would have accounted for 0.00005% of the total budget — less than a rounding error. Eliminating this grant was not based on economics, it was political punishment. These pro-choice politicians want to drive unexpectedly pregnant women toward one choice — abortion. They do nothing to support the life-affirming choices. Pro-lifers represent the true pro-choice movement.

To all Minnesotans who value life: Let us not be discouraged. We were born for such a time as this. Let's remain prayerful, mindful of the 63 million people who have been lost to abortion. Keep showing up and doing the hard work. Continue investing time and resources into the PRCs in our local communities. Educate people on just how many resources are available for those women and families who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant and in need of support. Lead with love and compassion, not partisan politics.

To the pro-choice people: You are not our enemy. But please be honest and don't call yourself pro-choice or pro-women — your actions say you are pro-abortion.

Matt Birk was the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022.