NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello and Jordan Greenway are penciled into the Wild lineup that'll face the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

That means for the first time this season, the team is at full strength when it kicks off a two-game road trip in New York. Mason Shaw will be the odd man out up front, while Alex Goligoski is the scratch on defense.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who was absent last game after leaving for personal reasons, will start in net.

"We have to make a choice, and that was our choice," coach Dean Evason said of the decision to sit Shaw. "But the way that he's played and with the heart and grit and all the rest of it, he's a big part of our hockey club. He'll be back in there."

Zuccarello returns after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury, and Greenway is back after he was sidelined for the 3-0 loss to the Blues on Sunday with illness.

"You play well, you stay in [the lineup]," Evason said, "and if you have a bad game, then there's somebody that's available that can take your spot."

This clash with the Rangers is a rematch of the Wild's season opener when they were overwhelmed 7-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 13.

But plenty has changed since then, including Ryan Reaves' NHL address.

After starting the season with the Rangers, Reaves was traded to the Wild in November.

"This team is a very fun team, a very tight group of guys that I felt like within two days of being here I had felt like I'd known these guys for years, and I still feel that way now," said Reaves, who has four assists in 20 games with the Wild.

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy-Frederick Gaudreau-Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

2: Goals by Matt Boldy in the Wild's season-opening loss to New York.

4-0-1: Record for the Wild in their last five trips to Madison Square Garden.

5: Points for rookie Calen Addison in his past three games.

10-6-2: Performance by the Wild on the road.

97: Career goals for Kirill Kaprizov.

Wild vs. Rangers: Team stats, win probability and betting info

About the Rangers

The Rangers are 22-12-7 at the midway point of their season. That ranks fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 51 points. New York is 3-0-2 in its last five games and 4-1-2 over the past seven. On home ice, the Rangers have won five of their last six contests. Winger Artemi Panarin has 22 points in 18 career games vs. the Wild.