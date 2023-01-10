6 p.m. at N.Y. Rangers • Madison Square Garden • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wild (22-14-3) and Rangers (22-12-7). New York spoiled the Wild's season opener on Oct. 13 with a 7-3 rout. F Matt Boldy had a pair of goals. That loss ended an eight-game point streak for the Wild vs. the Rangers. In their last five stops at Madison Square Garden, the Wild are 4-0-1.

Rangers update: The Rangers are 3-0-2 in their last five games and haven't lost in regulation since Dec. 27. On home ice, they've won five of their past six games. New York is 15-0 when scoring at least four goals, which the Rangers have done in three of their last four contests. LW Artemi Panarin leads New York in scoring with 45 points. LW Chris Kreider and C Mika Zibanejad each have a team-high 19 goals.