Basketball and hockey players must compete while wearing face coverings as high school winter sports can begin games as soon as Jan. 14.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health released updated guidelines for winter sports amid the coronavirus pandemic after previously permitting practices to begin Jan. 4.

Athletes will be required to wear face coverings when practices begin Jan. 4. In some cases, athletes in cheerleading, gymnastics, swimming and diving and wrestling will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks while performing certain tasks.

According to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, "Compliance by athletes, parents, spectators, coaches, and officials will affect the success of the reduction strategies. Key modifications that are recommended include prioritizing noncontact activity, such as conditioning and drills where physical distance can be maintained, and proper use of a cloth face covering.

"In addition, it is important to reinforce appropriate hygiene and respiratory etiquette through the use of signage, parent/athlete education, and use of hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer."

Practice pods are capped at 25 athletes. It is unclear whether parents will be permitted to attend games. Concessions are not allowed to be sold at games at this time. Additional guidance pertaining to any changes to game play is expected.

Winter sports were first delayed by the Minnesota State High School League to avoid potential overlap in facilities usage and athletes playing multiple sports. Then Gov. Tim Walz put youth sports on a four-week pause through Dec. 18 then extended the executive order through Jan. 4.

The MSHSL previously mapped out various start dates for the winter season with a goal of creating a robust regular season as well as a postseason that could include a state tournament. Those plans also sought to minimize disruption to spring sports seasons, which never got started last spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.