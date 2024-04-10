Thursday, April 11

1. Marc Ribot: The versatile New York guitar hero, who has played everything from punk to classical, has an extensive and enviable résumé, playing on records by Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and Diana Krall, among many others. He's been a member of various groups, including the Lounge Lizards and currently Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog and the Young Philadelphians. He's also made more than two dozen albums under his own name. This week, he's doing four gigs with the Jazz-Bins, which features Greg Lewis on Hammond B3 organ and Joe Dyson on drums. Although he might end up in surprising and perhaps experimental musical directions, a Ribot gig is always an adventure worth undertaking. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Electro-trippy rap-rock duo Hippie Sabotage, aka California brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, hit Maplewood behind their 2023 album "Trailblazer" (9 p.m. Myth, $38); Lauren Alaina, who finished second on "American Idol" and fourth on "Dancing with the Stars," continues her country career after 2016′s hit "Road Less Traveled" (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $35-$85); the farewell celebration saluting the Minnesota Music Coalition's great contributions to our scene will feature eclectrifying singers Cassandra Cole, Jillian Rae and Mayda (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $15-$20); renowned New York pianist Billy Stritch, who was Liza Minnelli's musical director for 25 years, comes to town with singer Gabrielle Stravelli for an evening of songs associated with Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); New England singer/songwriter Cheryl Wheeler, who is a member of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, is back on the West Bank (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); rootsy rockers Gini Dodds & the Dahlias play a free gig (7-10 p.m. Schooner Tavern).





Friday, April 12

2. Bernard Allison: A second-generation bluesman who has called the Twin Cities home off and on for many years — he was onstage at Famous Dave's in 1997 when he learned of his father's death to cancer — Bernard makes an overdue return to a local stage to tout "Luther's Blues," a new two-LP tribute anthology to his dad, Chicago legend Luther Allison. The collection shows Bernard's own adeptness at Hendrix-fiery guitar jams and soulful slow-grinders, styles he honed in his dad's band as well as Koko Taylor's before he started recording his own music for Tone-Cool Records in the 2000s with labelmates such as Susan Tedeschi. (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $20-$36, thehookmpls.com)

3. The Parker Quartet: Here's a chance for an intimate audience with one of America's most invariably exciting string quartets. The Grammy-winning group will perform string quartets by two 20th-century Eastern European composers — Poland's Grażyna Bacewicz and Hungary's Béla Bartók — and a work by brilliant American jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. Winners of the esteemed Cleveland Quartet Award, the group has become a kind of collaborative quartet of choice for folks like violist Kim Kashkashian, clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist and composer Billy Childs. (7:30 p.m. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $5-$25, macphail.org)

4. Shemekia Copeland: The foremost blues singer of her generation, the daughter of bluesman Johnny Copeland is a vocal powerhouse and well-rounded entertainer with meaningful messages. She's such a formidable singer (with shades of Aretha Franklin) that she was named instrumentalist of the year for vocals at last year's Blues Music Awards. The 44-year-old New Yorker returns behind her 11th album, 2022′s "Done Come Too Far," another potent, multi-faceted effort, with a taste of Chicago blues, folk blues, blues rock, soul gospel, zydeco and social commentary, notably on "The Dolls Are Sleeping," about child abuse. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40 -$55, dakotacooks.com)

5. The Veronicas: For this year's "Gothic Summer," Aussie identical twins Jess and Lisa Origliasso collaborated with Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who played on half the album. After returning to the States last year after a seven-year absence, the Veronicas, who made their debut on hip Sire Records in 2005, have landed at Big Noise Records, delivering a mix of pop-punk, surf-rock, summer pop and disco pop. (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $48 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: With the literary bend he showed in his new New York Times bestselling novel "Devil House," Southern indie-rock vet John Darnielle and his cult-loved band the Mountain Goats return, bringing drummer Jon Wurster to town for the third time in half a year (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $45-$70); Chicago jam-band vets Umphrey's McGee have now made their multi-night stands at First Ave an annual tradition (8:30 p.m., also Sat., $40 or $70/two-day); Louisiana country singer Jordan Davis, who's made noise with "Buy Dirt" and "What My World Spins Around," comes to downtown Minneapolis with Mitchell Tenpenny and fast-rising, Wisconsin-raised newcomer Ashley Cooke, who just won the CMT Awards for top breakthrough female video for "Your Place" (7 p.m. Armory, $48 and up); Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Paula Cole, remembered for the '90s hits "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," returns behind her new album "Lo" (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $49-$89); Nashville indie-folk experimenter Kurt Wagner, aka Lambchop, is pairing up with some of his local cohorts for a special intimate gig (8:30 p.m. Berlin); also from Nashville, electro-rock songwriter Julian Saporiti explores his family's history in the Vietnam War and other Asian American stories as No-No Boy (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $23); '10s country star Hunter Hayes made his transition to the pop world by appearing on "The Masked Singer" (8 p.m. State Theatre, $62 and up); a new Dylan tribute band with members of Kiss Me Tiger, Mind Out of Time tops a freewheeling bill with the Scarlet Goodbye and Martin Devaney (9 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $15).





Saturday, April 13

6. Marshmello and Svdden Death: Minneapolis is one of only four cities scheduled to host this unusual pairing by these two rock stars of EDM music, one the bucket-headed Philadelphia DJ/producer who's long been a festival favorite, and the other a fast-rising bass music specialist from California. Doubly billing themselves as Mellodeath, they had a hit track together in 2019 with "Sell Out" and packed Denver's Red Rocks last week with all the visual and vibratory stimulation one would expect from such a collaboration. Opening sets by Virtual Riot, YVM3 and Munk. (9 p.m. the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., $94 & up, ticketmaster.com)

7. Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche: With the uncanny blend of tender emotions and wry humor that she shares with her half-siblings Rufus and Martha Wainwright — all kids of Loudon Wainwright III — Lucy has made a name for herself in indie folk circles over the past decade. Now she's out touring with her mom, Suzzy, the youngest of three sisters in the late-'70s New York trio the Roches. The mother-daughter act showed a Roches-style knack for gorgeous familial harmonies and sense of fun on their 2020 album, "I Can Still Hear You," which they're belatedly promoting. (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20-$35, theparkwaytheater.com)

Also: Louisiana blues-rock slinger Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who's been a staple on the Experience Hendrix tours, is promoting his new Muscle Shoals-made album "Dirt on My Diamonds" with his ace band, featuring Double Trouble's Chris Layton on drums (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $34-$54); MercyMe is back to tout its "Always Only Jesus" record with another Christian pop-rock favorite, the Newsboys (7 p.m. Target Center, $25-$125); innovative and topical West African singer-songwriter Blick Bassy makes his local debut (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $23); young and emo-y British pop-rocker NoahFinnce, a YouTube star who plays all his own instruments, is supporting his debut album "Growing Up on the Internet" (6 p.m. Fine Line, all ages, $20-$25).





Sunday, April 14

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the fabulous Grammy-winning South African male a cappella group, brings their distinctive harmonies and wonderfully entertaining ways to Minneapolis (6 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$60); Toto, still featuring original members Steve Lukather and David Paich, revisit "Africa" and "Rosanna" with longtime vocalist Joseph Williams (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino showroom, $49-$99); Twin Cities-reared pop-rock energizers Remo Drive are promoting their new album for Epitaph Records, "Mercy," recorded with Shins producer Phil Ek (8 p.m. Fine Line, $20); local melodic quartet Consolation Champ celebrates the release of "Shorthand for a Long Walk," a collection of jangly dad pop, with Farewell Milwaukee (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $15-$20); MVP sidewomen Liz Draper, Michelle Kinney and Jacqueline Ultan step out as the Low String Trio (7-10 p.m. Berlin, free).





Monday, April 15

The great, Grammy-winning pianist Bill Charlap is touring with his trio, featuring bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); Cameroonian singer Libianca made a name for herself stateside on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021 and is now returning to Minneapolis, where she was born (8 p.m. Fine Line, $28); guitar wiz Jeremy Ylvisaker's experimental April residency continues at Icehouse with Erik Fratzke, Cody McKinney and the all-star unit Crime Family (8 p.m., $20).





Tuesday, April 16

8. The Staves: And then there were two. Camilla and Jessica Staveley-Taylor have carried on with their artful and innovative folk-pop group without their third sister and bandmate, Emily, who bowed out to focus on motherhood. The onetime Twin Cities residents — they moved here temporarily after Bon Iver's Justin Vernon produced their sophomore album in 2015 — don't seem to miss a beat or a harmonious note on their moving new record, "All Now," recorded with St. Vincent and Sharon Van Etten collaborator John Congleton while coming out of a long stretch of isolation and family trauma. (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $35-$54, livenation.com)

Also: Mairead Carlin, an original member, has rejoined PBS favorites Celtic Woman, which celebrates its 20th anniversary (7 p.m. State Theatre, $44-$155).





Wednesday, April 17

9. AJR: Last seen in town playing to masked but visibly smiling fans at the 2021 Basilica Block Party, this band of brothers continues to make wholesome, good-vibey pop music that's like a cross between Ed Sheeran and the Dave Matthews Band. New Yorkers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met will play their first arena-headlining show in town riding the success of their fifth album, "The Maybe Man," which includes the light-hearted streaming hits "The Dumb Song" and "The DJ Is Crying for Help." Opener Dean Lewis is a poppy Australian strummer who's gaining traction and will be back to St. Paul this summer for the Minnesota Yacht Club festival. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $50 & up, ticketmaster.com)

10. Joe Satriani and Steve Vai: It's guitar hero time. Fast and flashy "Surfing with the Alien" fretman Satriani, who has worked solo and with Mick Jagger, Deep Purple and Chickenfoot, will be joined by his former student, Vai. A three-time Grammy winner, Vai emerged from Frank Zappa's band and later backed David Lee Roth and Whitesnake. But the guitar equipment innovator and frequent film composer is known for a long solo career of space-age metal. And, yes, Vai and Satriani will play a few songs together, including their new instrumental single, "Sea of Emotion, Pt 1," which is equal parts cosmic and muscular. (7 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $61-$131, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Texas alt-rockers Blue October of "Hate Me" fame are out promoting their new two-part album "Spinning the Truth Around" (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $60); Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren, who released the 2022 collab collection "Space Force" with the likes of Adrian Belew, the Roots and Rivers Cuomo, returns to an intimate space (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, $71-$425); Massachusetts blues guitarist Albert Cummings just dropped his 10th album, "Strong" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); classic country hepcat Cole Diamond is hosting his free monthly Whiskey Wednesday gig (8 p.m. Palmer's Bar).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.