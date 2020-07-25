Getting its fizz back

Coca-Cola Co rose 3.4% to $ 47.69 Tuesday as it said demand for its sodas was improving after the "most challenging" quarter for the year. Shares closed the week at $48.49.

Prime Day delay

Amazon shares fell 2.6% to $3,114 Tuesday after the e-commerce giant said its Amazon Prime Day, the company's annual major sales event, has been postponed to later this year in the U.S. due to the pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $3,008.91.

Vaccine bounce

Pfizer Inc gained 4.9% to $38.50 Wednesday after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE announced the U.S. government would pay $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Shares of Pfizer closed Friday at $37.66. BioNTech, up 12.3% to $102.88 on the news, closed the week at $84.17.

Healthy earnings

HCA Healthcare shares rose 11.1% to $121.47 Wednesday after the hospital operator reported quarterly revenue of $11.1 billion, better than investor forecasts of $9.91 billion. Shares closed the week at $125.51.

Less freight to carry

Union Pacific shares fell 3.3% to $173.46 Thursday after reporting that second-quarter profit fell 28% from a year ago as carload revenue tumbled in the coronavirus pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $176.12.

Not as bad as they thought

Whirlpool jumped 8.3% to $159.13 Thursday after the appliance maker reported a profit for the spring that was more than double what analysts expected and said it doesn't expect 2020 sales to drop as much as it had earlier forecast. Shares closed the week at $157.95.

News Services