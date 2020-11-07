Dalvin vs. alvin

Dalvin Cook is good. So is Alvin Kamara.

Alvin is durable. Dalvin, not so much.

Drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2017, Kamara has missed just three of 60 games, including playoffs. Drafted by the Vikings one round earlier in 2017, Cook has missed 22 of 57 games, including playoffs.

Both are extraordinary dual threats. But Kamara's durability has him on pace statistically to joining the ranks of some of the best to play the game.

Entering Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers, Kamara leads the NFL with 987 yards from scrimmage and leads all running backs in receiving yards (556) and receptions (55).

With 69 yards rushing against the Bucs, Kamara will become the first player in NFL history to post at least 500 rushing and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

He'd also join the players listed below as the only players with at least four consecutive seasons with at least 500 rushing and 500 receiving yards.

Player, team Cons. seasons

500 yards rush & rec.

Marshall Faulk, Colts/Rams 5 (1998-2002)

Lydell Mitchell, Colts/Chargers 5 (1974-78)

Charlie Garner, 49ers/Raiders 4 (1999-2002)

Thurman Thomas, Bills 4 (1989-92)

Brian Westbrook, Eagles 4 (2004-07)

x-Alvin Kamara, Saints 3 (2017-19)

x-Has 556 receiving yards and 431 rushing yards.

MARK CRAIG