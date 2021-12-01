Maplewood Police say they have developed several leads in a mass "grab and run" theft at a Best Buy store on Black Friday and have identified several suspects.Police intend to release more information during an 11 a.m. press conference on Wednesday.

Last week about 10 to 12 shoplifters looted the Maplewood Best Buy store shortly after 8 p.m., around the same time that a group of 20 to 30 people swarmed a Burnsville Best Buy store and stole items. No one was injured.

According to Maplewood police, televisions, tablets and hoverboards were some of the merchandise that was taken.

"This rash of brazen mass thefts through the metro created chaos, terrified shoppers and threatened public safety," said Chief Brian Bierdeman, Maplewood's director of public safety, in a statement. "We are aggressively pursuing those who organized and participated in this crime."

The Twin Cities thefts follow several other mass robberies recently reported in the United States, including some on Black Friday.

For its part, Best Buy is lobbying for a federal law that would make the online re-selling of stolen goods more difficult. Earlier last week during its regular earnings announcement, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the retailer is seeing more incidents of organized retail crime which has started to negatively affect the company's bottom line. Best Buy said in some instances it is hiring security and locking up some products.

This month, the company is launching a new capability to leverage QR codes for high-velocity products that are locked up, particularly in areas where there have been more thefts. Instead of waiting for a store employee to unlock the product, the customer will be able to scan the QR code and go to checkout to pay and pick up the item.

"Our priority has always been and will remain the safety of our people, whether that's the pandemic, whether that is unruly customers, whether that is outright theft, which is a great deal of what we're seeing right now," Barry said on a call with analysts.