A 34-year-old Maple Grove man died Friday morning when his car struck the back of a stopped semitrailer truck on eastbound Hwy. 36 in Lake Elmo, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Cody Alan Sutton was driving a 2017 Honda Civic east on Hwy. 36, west of Keats Avenue, when it struck the back of the semi, which had stopped northbound in the crossover to 36 and whose trailer extended into the eastbound lanes of traffic, the patrol said.

The crash happened at 6:32 a.m. Sutton died at the scene.

The semi's driver, Patrick P. Watkins, 66, of Woodbury, was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

