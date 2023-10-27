More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Trades? Cousins extension? Offensive line starters?
If the Vikings beat Green Bay on Sunday, does that make them buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline? And if so, who are some of the targets they may pursue?
Minneapolis
Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
Candidate Aurin Chowdhury says her evolution on policing, evidenced in old tweets, reflects what many in the city have felt.
Vikings
Former Viking Trae Waynes leaves the football field for the forest
The former Vikings defensive back is making a splash in western Wisconsin as a hunting outfitter offering a curated whitetail deer experience. "I knew I didn't want to play football forever," he says.
Politics
Phillips launches longshot Democratic bid for presidency
There's worry among Democrats that Phillips' run will hurt Biden's re-election chances.
Video
Rep. Dean Phillips declares long-shot challenge to Joe Biden in New Hampshire
The Minnesota Democrat formally entered the race after months of unsuccessfully urging other top figures in the party to run. Video via Dean 24.