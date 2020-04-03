Most vet clinics open

Veterinarians are essential professionals, many of whom will continue to provide pet care during quarantines to help prevent spread of COVID-19. The procedures for a vet visit may be different, however. Many clinics are asking clients to call from the parking lot when they arrive so that a technician can come out and get their pets.

To reduce the risk of exposure, clients are asked to wait in the car while their pet is examined. Some vets also are offering telemedicine videoconferencing. But do try to avoid routine visits that could use up veterinary supplies needed for more at-risk pet patients.

Pet Connection

Keeping dogs occupied

There’s no shortage of things you can do to keep your dog active mentally and physically. Here are some suggestions:

• Search and sniff. Hide treats around your home to set your dog off on a tail-wagging adventure.

• Introduce interactive toys, some of which involve hidden treats inside an object. Your dog will need to figure out how the toy works to get to the goodies.

• Create an obstacle course. Using common household objects, you can make a course that’s simple or difficult. Use boxes for your dog to crawl through, chairs down for it to navigate around and stack of books for to jump over.

• Play indoor fetch in a long hallway. Make sure to clear away fragile or dangerous items first.

• Watch TV with your dog. Spend quality time with your dog and keep it entertained while catching up on a few shows. It might be worth a try to see if your dog enjoys watching.

American Kennel Club