A St. Paul man who left a gun unattended while watching his girlfriend's 2-year-old son fled the state after the boy accidentally shot himself last week, charges say.

Earl Williams, 39, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm in the death of Jayse Damir Wilson. Williams turned himself in to authorities on Christmas Day. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to a North End apartment building at 850 Rice St. about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child who had "hurt his head." On arrival, they learned that the toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead. He died in the ambulance eight minutes later, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Investigators found a pool of blood on the bathroom floor and recovered a shell casing nearby. They noted a bullet hole high up toward the ceiling.

The boy's mother told police she'd received a frantic phone call from Williams, who told her to come home because Jayse had "shot himself in the head." He explained that he'd left a gun in the bathroom and the boy had "got to it," charges say.

Williams instructed one of Jayse's teenage siblings to call 911 as he gathered a bag and fled the apartment. After he left, dispatchers intructed the boy's sister to move him into the bedroom and begin performing CPR.

No firearm was found in the apartment.

Williams has previous felony convictions for cocaine possession and receiving stolen property — crimes that prevent him from lawfully possessing a firearm, court records show. Ramsey County District Judge George Stephenson stayed 17- and 24-month prison sentences for those cases in 2019, sentencing him instead to five years of probation. Conditions prohibit him from possessing any guns, explosives or ammunition, including replica or toy guns.

His criminal record also includes five previous felonies from Illinois dating back to 2002 for armed home invasion, robbery, sexual assault and drug-related offenses.

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648