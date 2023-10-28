Police were searching for a suspect Saturday after a fatal shooting in Mankato.

An announcement by the Mankato Department of Public Safety said officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive. They arrived at 12:18 a.m. and found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. Authorities gave him medical aid before transporting him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced, but Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping to investigate. One witness reported seeing a man flee the area on foot after the shooting. He was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build, weighing around 160 pounds, and wearing dark clothing with a hood up.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death after an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8725.