A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of another man in an Owatonna park over the weekend was arrested in Minneapolis and jailed early Tuesday.

Jail records show Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, of Owatonna, remains held in Hennepin County Detention Center without bail. Hassan was wanted in connection with the death Sunday of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday released photos of Hassan in hopes that the public would help lead authorities to him. Authorities have yet to disclose details of his arrest.

Police in Owatonna made the discovery in Dartts Park in response to a 911 call late Sunday afternoon, according to the BCA. Two knives were recovered at the scene, the agency said.

Mohamed, of Owatonna, was unconscious and appeared to have multiple stab wounds, according to the BCA. Emergency responders tended to Mohamed but then declared him dead from a stab wound to the chest, the BCA said.

Police have yet to release specifics about what led to the stabbing.