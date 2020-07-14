A man was found stabbed to death in a city park in southern Minnesota, said authorities, who are hunting for the suspect.

Police in Owatonna made the discovery in Dartts Park in response to a 911 call late Sunday afternoon, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). Two knives were recovered at the scene, the agency said.

Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna, was unconscious and appeared to have multiple stab wounds, according to the BCA.

Emergency responders tended to Mohamed but then declared him dead from a stab wound to the chest, the BCA said.

Authorities said they are looking for 28-year-old Hassan Nur Hassan in connection with the killing. He is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a goatee.

Investigators believe he is driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord four-door sedan, with Minnesota license plate EGG 087.

Police have yet to release details about what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police at 1-507-444-3800 or call 911.

Paul Walsh