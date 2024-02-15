A man trimming trees in the northern Anoka County suburb of East Bethel fell to his death Tuesday, authorities said.

Paul Malaske, 70, was on a ladder trimming branches on the 2200 block of NE. Durant Street when he fell about 3:40 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts and an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene. But Malaske died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was immediately available.







