A man crashed his car into trees along a highway north of St. Cloud, walked away from the damaged vehicle into traffic and was fatally run over Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident involving three vehicles occurred on Hwy. 10 near NW. Little Rock Road in Watab Township, according to the State Patrol.

That side of the highway was closed until early afternoon as emergency personnel respond to the crash, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The person run over, a 33-year-old man from nearby Sartell, was declared dead at the scene by responding officers, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

The car's driver was heading west on Hwy. 10 about 6:30 a.m., when he ran into trees off to the right.

The man walked into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jessica L. Clairmont, of Little Falls, Minn.

Clairmont's minivan was then hit from behind by an SUV driven by 37-year-old Daniel M. Kombo, of Little Falls. Neither driver was injured.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482