A man stabbed to death in his northeast Minneapolis home late last week was identified Monday.

Ryan J. Peterson, 32, was stabbed multiple times Friday morning inside his house in the 1800 block of NE. Arthur Street and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Franklin White, of Ohio, was caught in Wisconsin later Friday and remains in custody in Mauston, about 200 miles from Minneapolis, according to the Juneau County jail log.

Police spokesman Garrett Parten said that a frantic caller to 911 reported that "a known suspect tried to break into their side door" while she and her husband were sleeping. Police were told that the woman, in her 30s, had a protection order against the suspect, which had yet to be served, Parten added.

The woman was able to flee the home without injury.

There have been 60 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, compared with 62 in the city at this time last year.