A man was shot to death late Monday near a city park in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Albemarle Street, and any suspects were gone by the time officers showed up, police said.

Officers and then Fire Department medics provided aid to the man, who was declared dead at the scene close to Roy Wilkins Park, formerly called Lewis Park.

While authorities have yet to address a motive, police did say in a statement that "preliminary information indicates the shooting was not random."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

There have now been 18 homicides in the city this year.

