The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed at a homeless encampment this week.

Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, was identified as the man shot to death at the Samatar Crossing encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood on Thursday.

Minneapolis police found Ali at 6:30 a.m. when responding to reports of shots fired at the encampment, located near 15th Avenue South & South 6th Street. They found Ali unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Samatar Crossing encampment, named for a nearby bike and pedestrian connection, sprouted in August and grew to 70 members by October. It sits on Minnesota Department of Transportation property, but the agency plans to close to site.

"Closing an encampment site and ensuring the safety of unhoused people in the site as well as our staff requires careful planning and coordination between multiple local partners," MnDOT spokesperson Jake Loesch said in a previous statement. The shooting "underscores the importance of that careful planning and of ensuring information about services and shelter beds are provided. MnDOT continues to coordinate with local and state partners on safety at this site."

Ali's death was ruled a homicide — the third in Minneapolis this year.