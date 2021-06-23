A man was shot outside a convenience store in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night and died shortly after arriving at a hospital, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was walking into the Nice Family African Market on the 7400 block of N. Regent Avenue when a man sitting in a vehicle opened fire about 9:48 p.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Witnesses told police the victim got into his own vehicle that was being driven by his girlfriend, Officers located the car and found the victim unconscious and suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, Bruley said.

Bruley said officers rendered aid and took the victim to a hospital, but the man died after he got there.

Police continue to look for the shooter, who drove away from the scene, Bruley said.

