Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend outside a home in south Minneapolis.

Davante D. Williams, 20, of Rochester, was shot multiple times about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of S. Blaisdell Avenue and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Two men and a woman were wounded during the shooting but have so far survived. Their identities have not been released.

Police have not announced any arrests in the city's 14th homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database.