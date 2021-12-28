A man was killed Monday and a 15-year-old is booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on murder charges, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of S. Park Avenue in Minneapolis at 11:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot, according to a police news release. Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound and believe the incident arose from a domestic situation.

Homicide investigators are looking into the case, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man.

This is the 96th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to the Star Tribune's database.