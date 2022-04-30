Minneapolis police say a man in his early 20s was shot during an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon and later died at a hospital.

The fatal shooting near the 3300 block of James Ave. N just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday is the third death by shooting on the city's north side in less than 24 hours. All three shootings occurred within a few blocks of each other.

Minneapolis police say it's the 31st death investigated as a homicide in 2022, as the murder rate in the city outpaces last year at this time. By the end of 2021, the number of murders in the city had reached a more than 20-year high.

According to the police account, several guns were fired in what was described as "a possible exchange of gunfire." The injured man ran a short distance before collapsing in the street, and vehicles reportedly sped from the area.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name along with his cause of death.