A man was run over by a driver and killed while crossing a highway in Burnsville, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and Nicollet Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Robert W. Smith, 31, of Prior Lake, was walking north on Nicollet and crossing Hwy. 13 when a car heading east hit him, the patrol said. Smith was taken to HCMC and did not survive his injuries.
The driver, Nicholas A. Barbour, 36, of Oakdale, was not hurt. The patrol said Barbour was no intoxicated at the time of the crash.
