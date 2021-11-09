Firefighters rescued a man from a burning duplex in north Minneapolis Monday night by breaking a first floor window and pulling him to safety.
Crews arrived at the 2½-story structure on the 3100 block of Russell Avenue N. just before 9 p.m. to find heavy fire showing from the front of the residence, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.
Firefighters provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. The man was reported to be in critical condition, Rucker said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Fargo woman sentenced to 7 years for killing boyfriend
A Fargo woman has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend.
Local
Man pulled from burning house in north Minneapolis
The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the fire department said.
Business
No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization
Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-infused campaign to enlist marijuana users to pressure members of Congress to legalize pot nationwide.
Local
Woman killed in McLeod County crash
A Robbinsdale man was hurt in the crash on Hwy. 7 near Lester Prairie.
Business
Storied General Electric to split into 3 companies
The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.