A woman from Howard Lake, Minn., was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 in McLeod County.
Marlana Mogensen, 66, was driving south on Babcock Avenue about 11:10 a.m. Monday when she collided with an cargo truck heading east on Hwy. 7 in Winsted Township, just north of Lester Prairie, the State Patrol said.
Mogensen, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
The truck driver, Bryson Doll, 25, of Robbinsdale, was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.
Doll was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
