A driver who allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck in northwestern Minnesota Monday evening has died.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Glyndon, Minn., was traveling west on N. 43rd Avenue in Spring Prairie Township in Clay County when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 9 about 6:15 p.m., the State Patrol said.

His vehicle entered the intersection where it collided with a northbound pickup just northeast of Glyndon. The impact sent both vehicles into the west ditch of Hwy. 9, the patrol said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup, identifed by the patrol as Drew Martin Lemke, 27, of Harwood, N.D., was not seriously hurt. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.