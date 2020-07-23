A 20-year-old Big Lake man was arrested after allegedly killing his mother inside a home Thursday morning, authorities said.
According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the city after a man called 911 to report that his son told him that he had killed his mother.
Officers arrested the son, entered the home and found the woman’s body.
The son was booked into the Sherburne County jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
The woman was not identified pending family notification, and her cause of death has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis, Hennepin County to fund three new shelters, emergency housing for homeless
One built for Native Americans could open by the end of the year.
Coronavirus
Feds are now in town to assess Minnesota's COVID-19 response
Federal officials are learning from and commending some aspects of Minnesota's pandemic response.
Minneapolis
Closed for walking no longer: Parkways will reopen by Aug. 5
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will let cars once again drive on parkways that it had shut down this spring to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room during the pandemic. The $250,000 set aside to close the roads will run out Aug. 3.
West Metro
Man who drowned trying to save friend in Lake Minnetonka was Hai Hai sous chef
He was one of three who went in the water to rescue woman who fell from pontoon.