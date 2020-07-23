A 20-year-old Big Lake man was arrested after allegedly killing his mother inside a home Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the city after a man called 911 to report that his son told him that he had killed his mother.

Officers arrested the son, entered the home and found the woman’s body.

The son was booked into the Sherburne County jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The woman was not identified pending family notification, and her cause of death has yet to be released.