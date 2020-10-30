A Mankato woman's fatal overdose on fentanyl more than two months ago has a Rochester man in jail Thursday and charged with murder.

Alissa Troester, 26, was found dead in her kitchen on Aug. 23, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Jesse R. Skelly, 37, was arrested by task force agents on Wednesday and was charged in Blue Earth County District Court with third-degree murder for supplying the potent opioid that killed Troester.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators were led to Skelly by a social media message exchange he and Troester had about him providing her with illicit drugs.

Skelly told a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent on Sept. 3 that he did not know Troester had died and showed no emotion when the agent informed him of her death. He denied providing her with the fatal drugs.

Court records do not list an attorney for Skelly, who was booked into jail late Wednesday morning. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for assault and one for drug possession.

Paul Walsh