A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis Tuesday night, bringing the city’s death toll to 42.

The shooting comes amid a violent trend in the city since the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day, with homicides doubling the pace of a year ago.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired and a man down about 5:15 p.m. in the area of 19th Street and S. Elliot Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, did not have a pulse so officers began CPR. Officers continued until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to HCMC in grave condition and died there a short time later. His identity was not released.

