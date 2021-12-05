A homicide investigation is underway in St. Anthony where police found a man dead inside a home on Saturday evening and another man with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest who was taken into custody.

Police were called to the home in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on a report of a deceased man inside with "obvious signs of trauma," the department wrote in a news release. Officers on arrival met a relative who discovered the man while conducting a welfare check.

The man with a self-inflicted stab wound was taken into custody and received care at an area hospital.

Sgt. Mike Huddle said in a phone interview Sunday that the incident is being treated as a homicide but no one has been charged yet. He had no additional details to share and expected more information to be released in the next day or so.

Hennepin County Crime Lab and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer are assisting in the ongoing investigation.