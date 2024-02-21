A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Transit bus early Wednesday while crossing a street in St. Paul.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was crossing Ford Parkway at Macalester Street when he was struck by an eastbound A-Line bus about 12:45 a.m., said Metro Transit Police Department spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen.
Metro Transit police and St. Paul Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, Muehlhausen said.
The bus driver will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Metro Transit police with help from the Minnesota State Patrol will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
'A light in hard times': Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand recalled as loving husband, father with a unique laugh
Elmstrand, 27, was killed along with two colleagues responding to a domestic violence call in Burnsville on Sunday.
Local
Man fatally struck by Metro Transit bus in St. Paul
The crash happened on Ford Parkway at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Local
A 'long weekend' in jail and a big bill to pay for Victoria restaurant owner who evaded taxes
At the time he was charged, Paul Carlson owed more than $440,000 in taxes, penalties and interest.
Business
HealthPartners building a new $80M Como Clinic, the St. Paul site that started it all
After pandemic delays, a replacement structure is planned for the founding clinic at the Bloomington-based health system.
Twins
Reusse: Thielbar turns second chance with Twins into a career
Lefthander Caleb Thielbar, now 37, was nearly out of pro baseball several times. Since 2020, he's stayed in the majors and become a reliable option out of the Twins' bullpen.