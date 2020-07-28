Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally stabbed earlier this month in south Minneapolis during what police believe was domestic-related violence.

Ronald Wallace, 33, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple "sharp force injuries" on July 17 at an apartment building in the 2600 block of S. Bloomington Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the death, however, she was released a few days later without being charged.

Witnesses told police at the scene that Wallace was stabbed by his girlfriend, according to emergency dispatch audio. "A large amount of blood" was on an exterior door and stairs, the dispatch audio revealed.

Wallace's death is among 38 homicides so far this year in the city. At this time last year, the tally was 20.