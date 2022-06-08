Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend in the Little Earth community of Minneapolis.
Christian Edward Lyons, 29, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 9:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and EM Stately Street Roadway and died about 40 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Minneapolis park police responding to reported gunfire near the Little Earth of United Tribes housing complex found Lyons collapsed a block away.
Callers to 911 had reported a vehicle was seen speeding from the scene, a police statement read.
