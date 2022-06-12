A 41-year-old Columbia Heights man was identified as the person who was shot in north Minneapolis and who died at the hospital before police could arrive at the scene, authorities said.
Ernell Lamar Hooks died of a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in a statement late Saturday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, police said, based on Shotspotter technology that detected the gunfire in the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Avenue.
Officers learned at the scene that the wounded man had already made it to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, police said.
As of Friday, police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.
