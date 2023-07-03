A man jumped off a raft into a lake in northern Minnesota and drowned, officials said Monday.
The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Lake Lamond in Bagley, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office was notified that Derek Vanscott McCann, 20, of Bagley, had not been seen since leaping from the swim raft at the public beach.
Dive team searchers recovered his body about 11:15 p.m. in water 18 feet deep, the Sheriff's Office said.
